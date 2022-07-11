TANFUFA urges government to extend retirement age of professors

The Tamil Nadu Federation of University Faculty Association (TANFUFA) has appealed to the State Government to extend the age of retirement of professors in universities and research institutions from 60 to 65 years or to 62 years, in continuation of 'Naan Mudhalvan' and 'Kalloori Kanavu' initiatives, as a reflection of 'Dravidian Model' of governance.

Welcoming the step taken by the State Government to make the Chief Minister the Chancellor of all the 14 universities in Tamil Nadu, TANFUFA State president K. Krishnamoorthy, who chaired a meeting of the TANFUFA in Tiruchi on Sunday, cited the extension of retirement age to 65 years in Central universities to buttress his appeal.

Since the service of university teachers begins only between 35 and 45 years, the faculty get to remain in service only for 13 to 20 years.

The previous AIADMK government had increased the retirement age of employees and teachers from 58 to 60 years. The faculty in the universities accounting for only 1,500 to 2,000, could not get social justice as their voices could not be heard due to the lesser head count, Prof. Krishnamoorthy said, adding that the financial burden will be minimal for the government by extending the age of retirement to 62 or 65 years, on the lines of the measures taken by other States including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra.

The social justice under Dravidian Model was the subject of thesis for researchers, and the faculty also propagated the ideals of this Model while participating in national-level events elsewhere in the country. It was because of the importance accorded for start of universities since the pre-Independence period that Tamil Nadu could excel in terms of Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education, Prof. Krishnamoorthy said.

Drawing the attention of the State to the difficulties being faced by retiring teachers due to the non-payment of the government's share under Contributory Pension Scheme and the ignominy of universities paying salaries out of the pension fund maintained under CPS for the last nine months, Prof. Krishnamoorthy urged the Government to address the financial difficulties caused to those who had completed their service over the last three years due to non-settlement of retirement benefits.