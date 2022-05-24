Tancem decides to increase sales of ‘Valimai’ cement

Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation (Tancem) has fixed a target of selling 50,000 metric tone of cement.

Presiding over a review meeting here on Monday, C. Kamaraj, Managing Director, Tancem, said the company launched the sale of its cement brand under the name of “Valimai” in November. It evoked good response in the market and one lakh metric tonne of the cement were sold since November.

It had been decided to increase the sale further. A target had been fixed to sell 50,000-60,000 metric tonne a month. Besides tapping the open market, the cement should be utlised for various government-sponsored projects. The district officials had to take suitable action to increase the sales.

Mr. Kamaraj said that awareness of Valimai cement should be created among the public. Both government and private contractors and engineers should be briefed about the advantages of using the cement.