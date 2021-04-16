Tiruchirapalli

TAMPCOL unit sends herbal products to 19 districts

Collector P. Uma Maheswari inspects the TAMPCOL unit in Pudukottai on Friday.  

The TAMPCOL (Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation) unit which was opened in Pudukottai in February has been sending ‘kabasura’ and ‘nilavembu’ herbal powder packets to 19 southern districts, including Pudukottai, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the unit, Ms. Uma Maheswari said 450 kilograms of the herbal powders were being prepared every day at the unit. Kabasura kudineer and nilavembu kudineer were being given to patients and the general public to boost their immunity in the current COVID-19 pandemic times, she said.

Both products were being manufactured at the TAMPCOL unit in Pudukottai using different types of herbs. The two products were being sent to Government Hospitals and Primary Health Centres.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2021 9:44:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/tampcol-unit-sends-herbal-products-to-19-districts/article34338243.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY