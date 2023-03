March 28, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited opened its 526th branch at Kattur in Tiruchi on Monday. With this, the bank has five branches in Tiruchi. On Monday, the bank opened 10 branches across the country, a press release said. B. Tamilselvam, Zonal President of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, Tiruchi, inaugurated the branch in the presence of P. Vikkiramathithan, regional manager and other officials.