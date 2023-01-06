Tamilisai regrets commercialisation of music

January 06, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan regretted that music had been commercialised.

Her observation formed part of her inaugural address of the 176 th Annual Aradhana Festival of Saint Composer Thyagaraja organised by Sri Thyagabrahma Mahotsava Sabha at Thiruvaiyaru on Friday.

Commencing her inaugural address by dwelling the linguistics similarities between Tamil, Telugu and other Indian languages by citing the life history of the Saint Composer, Ms. Soundararajan said a cohesive situation should emerge in Tamil Nadu where Telugu-origin people speak in Tamil and Tamils converse with others in Telugu or any other Indian languages without any fear or compulsion.

Calling upon the people to come forward to learn the languages other than their mother tongue, she claimed that acquaintance in other languages would help spread the greatness of Tamil language among the non-Tamil speaking communities.

The sabha president G.K.Vasan said that the daily programme had been chalked in such a manner that more number of young musicians were given a chance to render their salutations to Sri Thyagabrahmam. Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and others also participated in the inaugural function.

Meanwhile, the district administration had declared a local holiday in Thanjavur district on January 11 in view of the Thyagaraja Aradhana festival at Thiruvaiyaru. All government offices and educational institutions in Thanjavur district would function on January 21 in lieu of the local holiday declared on January 11, according to an official release.