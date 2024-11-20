 />
Tamil University VC suspended

Published - November 20, 2024 10:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University V. Thiruvalluvan has been suspended nearly a month before the scheduled end of his three-year tenure. Sources in Chennai said the suspension order was issued by the office of the Governor-Chancellor. The reason for the action was not immediately known.

In Thanjavur, sources said Mr. Thiruvalluvan vacated his official quarters on Wednesday and shifted to his native place in Villupuram district.

Inquiries revealed that the suspension order was served on him at Gandhigram Rural Institute, a Deemed-to-be-University, at Chinnalapatti in Dindigul district while he was there to attend an event.

Mr. Thiruvalluvan was appointed as Tamil University VC by the Chancellor and Governor R.N. Ravi in December 2021 and his tenure was to end by December 12 this year.

