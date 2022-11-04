Tamil scholar K. Nedunchezhiyan dies at 79

: Noted Tamil scholar and orator K. Nedunchezhiyan of Tiruchi died at the age of 79 on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

A recipient of the Semmozhi Tamil Award of the State Government, he had authored 52 books. The late Tamil scholar is survived by his wife Sakkubai, a son and two daughters.

His mortal remains were brought to his residence at K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi later in the day. The final rites will be held at his native Anbil Padugai village on Saturday.