Tamil scholar K. Nedunchezhiyan dies at 79

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 04, 2022 22:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

: Noted Tamil scholar and orator K. Nedunchezhiyan of Tiruchi died at the age of 79 on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

A recipient of the Semmozhi Tamil Award of the State Government, he had authored 52 books. The late Tamil scholar is survived by his wife Sakkubai, a son and two daughters.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

His mortal remains were brought to his residence at K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi later in the day. The final rites will be held at his native Anbil Padugai village on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app