Tamil Nadu’s central region sees new high with 219 positive cases; fifth death in Tiruchi

Tiruchi district with 76 cases and Nagapattinam with 62 cases saw the highest single day spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the central region on Wednesday.

Tiruchi also saw the fifth death in the district with a 70-year-old man succumbing to COVID-19.

The total number of cases in the central region was 219, with 15 cases being reported in Thanjavur, 31 in Tiruvarur, 13 in Pudukottai, nine in Karur, eight in Ariyalur and five in Perambalur districts.

Tiruchi

A 70-year-old man who hailed from Bhai Thoppu near East Boulevard Road died after pre-existing health conditions caused complications after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted on June 18 with fever and difficulty in breathing.

“The patient had been suffering from tuberculosis and also from blood pressure and asthma. These conditions worsened due to the novel coronavirus,” a senior health official at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital said.

Protest

At least eight of the patients’ immediate family members have also tested positive for the virus and are admitted to the Tiruchi GH. The family members staged a brief protest seeking to attend the man’s funeral, but were pacified by the officials. The man’s body was later taken by officials of Tiruchi Corporation and buried on Wednesday afternoon.

Of the 75 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruchi on Wednesday, many were from the city limits, senior officials said. “Places in Nadu Guzili street, East Boulevard Road, Woraiyur where containment zones have already been demarcated, continue to have a spike in cases. These places need to be monitored closely,” the official said.

Meanwhile, 24 persons from Tiruchi district and one from Kallakurichi were discharged from the Tiruchi GH after recovering from COVID-19.

The patients were given a send off by officials of the health department and hospital staff who instructed the patients to stay in home quarantine for at least 14 days before venturing out.

Pudukottai

Of the thirteen patients who tested positive in Pudukottai, nine had returned from Chennai while two patients, a man aged 55 and a woman aged 50 returned from Tiruchi. A 30-year-old man who travelled from Madurai also tested positive for the infection.

Thanjavur

With 15 more persons testing positive on Wednesday, the total number of persons infected with coronavirus in Thanjavur district since the outbreak of the pandemic increased to 335.

The number of persons discharged from hospitals after treatment touched 150. Currently, 184 patients were under treatment at the hospitals in the district.

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur, 160 persons are still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection out of the 272 persons found infected with the virus. This includes 31 persons who tested positive in the district on Wednesday.

Karur

Karur saw nine new cases including three boys aged three, nine and 14 and an 18-year-old girl. All were family members of those who returned to the district from Chennai. They have been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital.

Perambalur

In Perambalur, five patients tested positive for the viral infection. All are admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital.

Ariyalur

In Ariyalur, eight patients tested positive for COVID-19 of which three patients returned from Chennai and three were family members of people who returned from Chennai.

Two international travellers, a man who returned from the USA, while another from Singapore, also tested positive.

While six of the patients have been admitted to the Ariyalur Government Headquarters Hospital, one has been admitted to the Tiruchi GH. Another patient who hails from Ariyalur is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam district, more than half of the 62 cases returned to their hometowns from Chennai. Three had returned from Chengalpattu, five from Thiruvallur district and one from Kancheepuram.

Three others had returned from Kerala. One patient who returned from Malaysia also tested positive for the viral infection.

While some patients have been admitted to the Periyar Government Hospital, Mayiladuthurai, the others were in the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital.