Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam’s plea to State government on desilting

The works should be completed by April-end every year, it says

The works should be completed by April-end every year, it says

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam has called upon the State government to initiate formalities and complete desilting works by April every year.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, association State general secretary P.S. Masilamani pointed out that in the last three decades, every year the Public Works Department would prepare proposals for desilting of irrigation channels and submit them during April or May for the government’s approval.

It would take another month for the government to go through the proposals and accord its sanction by June or July. By that time, water would get released for irrigation from Mettur dam and the desilting works would be suspended. In most cases, the entire allocation would be released to contractors under the presumption that the work had been completed before the water flowed through the channels, he said.

The Sangam had staged a demonstration in support of the demand during the regime of former Chief Minister late M. Karunanidhi and he conceded to the demand and announced funds for desilting of irrigation channels by January every year.

However, the officials failed to fall in line with the former Chief Minister’s announcement and continued with their practice of preparing the proposals in April and finalising the tenders by June or July.

Claiming that with the amount of exchequer spent towards desilting works during the last three decades, several new irrigation projects could have been executed, Mr. Masilamani urged the government to convene a meeting of farmers in January every year to decide on the works to be implemented and prepare the proposals based on their inputs. The works should be completed by April end.