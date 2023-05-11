ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation conducts job fair

May 11, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation conducted a job fair at SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University, in Thanjavur district on Wednesday.

According to a University release, the Corporation conducts placement drives across the State under the special scheme “Naan Mudhalvan” aimed to conduct equal opportunity placement fair that provides youth of certain localities with employment opportunities at the industries within their localities, across the State and the country and abroad as well.

Engineering students from various branches of disciplines belonging to the graduating batch of 2023 attended the mega job fair where 484 obtained spot offers and 440 were shortlisted for the second round of interview, the release added.

