Tamil Nadu SC/ST Commission favours common tank to supply water to all communities in Vengaivayal

February 05, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - TIRUCHI

Having separate water tanks for different communities in a village amounts to practising untouchability indirectly, the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes has held.

The Commission suggested supplying water from a common overhead tank to all communities at Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district, where human faeces were found mixed in the water tank catering to the Dalits over a month ago.

The Commission has also sought a report on the status of the investigation into the case, now taken up by the CB-CID, and instructed the district officials to ensure that the relief due to all eligible persons in the village as per law was disbursed without delay.

Taking cognisance of the reports of the Collector and the Superintendent of Police on the incident, the Commission took note of the submission that the tank in which faeces were found had been cleaned and the pipelines supplying water from it had been disinfected. However, water was not being supplied from tank to the Dalits now. Instead, water was supplied to them from a 1,000-litre mini-power pump tank through new pipelines laid to each household. Water was supplied through tanker-lorries too.

According to the Collector’s report, the district administration was taking steps to demolish the old tank which had served the Dalit families and construct a new tank at an estimate of ₹9 lakh. The Commission, however, felt that the existence of two water tanks, one for the Dalits and the other for the other communities, had led to the incident in the first place. “The feasibility of setting up a big overhead tank to supply water to all communities in the village should be examined,” the Commission said, seeking the district administration’s views by way of a report from the Collector.

There were complaints that relief had not been sanctioned to all the people affected by the incident. The district administration had sent a report to the Commissioner of Adi Dravida Welfare seeking sanction of ₹8.25 lakh for providing a relief of ₹62,500 each to the five persons hospitalised owing to the water contamination and towards expenses for cleaning the overhead tank and pipelines.

The Collector has said the District Adi Dravida Welfare Officer has been instructed to provide relief to 67 Dalits under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Without stopping with sending the report, the district administration should ensure that the relief was given to all the eligible persons without any further delay, the Commission said.

The Commission felt it would not be appropriate for it to comment on the investigation as the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was hearing a petition on the matter. However, the investigation agency should intensify the probe and take unflagging action to bring the culprits who had committed the inhuman act to book, the Commission said, seeking a status report on the probe from the investigating officer before March 13.