Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on June 7 for classes 1 to 12

May 26, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Considering the severe heatwave conditions prevailing across the State, schools following the Tamil Nadu State Board curriculum will reopen after the summer vacation for classes I to XII on June 7, 2023 (Wednesday), said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday.

Earlier, the School Education Department had decided to reopen schools for classes VI to XII on June 1, 2023, and for classes I to V on June 5, 2023.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the School Education Department had conducted a consultative meeting with Chief Educational Officers from all the districts on Thursday, and accordingly, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had directed schools to reopen on June 7, 2023, considering the heatwave conditions.

The Minister also said schools will function on a few Saturdays to compensate for the extension of the summer holidays.