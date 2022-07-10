Tamil Nadu National Law University revises schedule for opening of hostels

In order to streamline offline classes, Tamil Nadu National Law University, Tiruchi, has announced a revised schedule for opening of hostels for the academic year 2022-23 for students, batchwise, from July 30.

The latest circular issued by the university says hostel admissions will begin initially for LLM (Master of Laws) and first year students of B.A.LLB and B. Com LLB on July 30 and 31, followed by second year UG students (Aug 6 and 7), third year students (August 13 to 15), fourth year students (August 20 and 21), and final-year students (August 27 and 28).

The circular issued by the Registrar states that the schedule that has been worked out to incorporate quarantine period for each batch is subject to modification/ cancellation, depending on the COVID-19 situation and government orders.

In case of outbreak of COVID-19 cases among any of the incoming batches, the subsequent arrival dates of the other batches will be accordingly postponed.

The university is not liable in the event of any financial loss for students or parents on account of consequent change of their travel plans.

Students will have to take the RTPCR test on arrival on the campus at their own cost. Only after receipt of negative results will free movement inside the campus be permitted.

Movement of students outside the campus will be strictly prohibited till the administration decides thereon, the circular states.

The Consortium of National Law Universities undertook admission counselling for first year students from June 25, in accordance with CLAT 2022 Merit List. Publication of fifth and final list of students has been scheduled for July 19 - 20.