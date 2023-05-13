ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu government urged to set up State-level commission for sanitary workers

May 13, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chairperson of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (Sanitary Workers) M. Venkatesan has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to set up a State-level commission for sanitary workers.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, the NCSK Chairperson pointed out that the welfare board instituted by the Tamil Nadu government could only extend financial assistance to the sanitary workers and nothing more than that.

On the other hand, setting up of a commission would create an environment wherein as a statutory body, it could study and evaluate the working conditions and various schemes implemented for the welfare of the sanitary workers, Mr. Venkatesan pointed out.

Stating that State-level sanitary workers’ commissions already exist in 11 States in the country, Mr. Venkatesan called upon the Tamil Nadu government to set up a State-level commission to look into the issues/grievances of sanitary workers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also demanded that contract hiring of sanitary workers by civic bodies in Tamil Nadu be replaced with the direct payment system (DPS) method adopted in neighbouring Karnataka where the payment of wages would be directly made to the sanitary workers though they were not permanent employees.

Adoption of DPS would not only ensure full payment of wages to the workers but also make sure that the provident fund and ESI benefits reach the workers without fail, Mr. Venkatesan added.

As far as the availability of the latest machines for cleaning underground sewage networks and septic tank facilities in smaller civic bodies, the NCSK Chairperson said that the problem of “insufficient funds” for the purchase of such equipment, as claimed by several civic bodies, could be overcome by tapping the resources available with the public sector entities under the Corporate Social Responsibility scheme.

The National Commission had already requested the local civic bodies to send a request in this regard to the NCSK which, in turn, would ensure that funds from CSR scheme of the public sector entities would reach them without fail, Mr. Venkatesan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US