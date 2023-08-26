Tamil Nadu government should ask Karnataka to compensate kuruvai loss, says delta farmers association

August 26, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to prevail upon its counterpart in Karnataka to compensate the loss suffered by the Tamil Nadu Cauvery delta farmers whose kuruvai crop withered for want of water.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the association’s advisory council meeting held at Kumbakonam on Saturday. The association claimed that the non-release of water for irrigation at the appropriate period by the Karnataka government resulted in the farming community in Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta suffering financial loss to the tune of around ₹700 crore.

The Tamil Nadu government should initiate legal proceedings to get ₹700 crore from Karnataka for compensating the loss suffered by the delta farmers.

Expressing concern over the prospects of the ensuing samba cultivation season in view of the stand adopted by the present Karnataka government on the issue of sharing Cauvery water, the association urged the Tamil Nadu government to arrange a meeting of farmers and State political party representatives with the President and the Prime Minister to thrash out the impasse on water sharing.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers in Kattur village near Thanjavur staged a road roko at their village on Saturday protesting the dry condition of the irrigation channels feeding their agricultural fields in their hamlet.

The demonstrators alleged that the faulty design of the flood drain facility created along the newly laid Mannargudi Road passing through their region was the main cause of the problem. The defect was not set right despite the issue being brought to the notice of the authorities, they claimed.