Tamil Nadu government is to frame rules to classify jallikattu as a sport: Minister

‘Once the plan attained full shape, it would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister to classify jallikattu as a sport’

The Hindu Bureau PUDUKOTTAI
September 19, 2022 17:44 IST

Youth attempt to hold on to a bull during the jallikattu held in Coimbatore on January 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Minister for Environment, Climate Change, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan on Monday said the State government was taking necessary steps to frame rules to classify ‘jallikattu’ as a sport in the near future.

In a brief interaction with reporters in Pudukottai, Mr. Meyyanathan said once the steps in this regard attained full shape, it would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister to classify jallikattu as a sport in future.

He ruled out the possibility of classifying  jallikattu as a sport in the current year due to paucity of time in framing relevant rules and provisions. However, steps would be taken soon by holding discussions with officials of the Sports Department, the Minister shared.

The upcoming jallikattu arena that would be created in Madurai would be a grand one, he added.

