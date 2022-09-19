Tamil Nadu government is to frame rules to classify jallikattu as a sport: Minister

Youth attempt to hold on to a bull during the jallikattu held in Coimbatore on January 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Environment, Climate Change, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan on Monday said the State government was taking necessary steps to frame rules to classify ‘jallikattu’ as a sport in the near future.

In a brief interaction with reporters in Pudukottai, Mr. Meyyanathan said once the steps in this regard attained full shape, it would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister to classify jallikattu as a sport in future.

Also Read | ‘Grand arena for jallikattu near Madurai is expected to be complete by 2024’

He ruled out the possibility of classifying jallikattu as a sport in the current year due to paucity of time in framing relevant rules and provisions. However, steps would be taken soon by holding discussions with officials of the Sports Department, the Minister shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming jallikattu arena that would be created in Madurai would be a grand one, he added.