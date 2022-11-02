Tamil Nadu government has not opposed NEP, says Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu government had not opposed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 unveiled by the Centre.

He told journalists in Tiruchi that the State government had submitted a letter to the Union Educational Ministry on the NEP. It did not have anything opposing the NEP. The State had made only observations on it.

Asked about the repeated open statements of both the Higher Education Minister and the School Education Minister of the State that the Tamil Nadu government would not implement the NEP, Mr. Sarkar said they might spell out their different opinion in public. But, in writing, the government had given only its observations. The NEP was in the process of implementation. The Centre had, a few days ago, introduced a national curriculum framework. It had been delivered to the State governments. It was open for them to submit their suggestions.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the constitution of a committee by the State government to frame its own education policy, Mr. Sarkar said it was a custom. Several other State governments had also constituted similar committees.

To a question, the Minister said no State had directly opposed the NEP, except by submitting observations. The NEP had many far-reaching reforms in both school and higher education. Institutions, universities and Kendriya Vidyalayas had already started implementing it. The National Institute of Technology and the Central University of Tamil Nadu had begun implementing it.

On the demand for establishing a campus of the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Tiruchi, Mr. Sarkar said his Ministry was prepared to do it but the State government had to send a proposal.

On the DMK government’s strong opposition to Governor R.N. Ravi “taking unilateral decisions on appointing Vice-Chancellors to the State universities” without consulting it, the Minister said the State wanted to have the full right to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors. The institutions should be above politics.