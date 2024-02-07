GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu emerging as sports capital of Indian subcontinent, says Udhayanidhi

February 07, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributes awards to sportspersons at the inauguration of International Congress on Renaissance in Sports at National College in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributes awards to sportspersons at the inauguration of International Congress on Renaissance in Sports at National College in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. SELVA MUTHU KUMAR

Tamil Nadu is emerging as the sports capital of the Indian subcontinent because of various initiatives taken by the State government, said Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Congress on Renaissance in Sports at National College in Tiruchi, Mr. Udhayanidhi said it is a crucial moment in the history of sports characterised by rapid change, innovation, and extraordinary challenges. The landscape of sports is constantly shifting and driven by technological advancements and social transformations.

“We must have an insight to create a sporting landscape that is inclusive, equitable, and sustainable for all. It is time for collaboration of sports, science, technology, psychology, economics and beyond,” he said. The Minister listed various international and national sporting events hosted in Tamil Nadu. He also said the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation was launched to provide financial assistance to sports players from marginalised families. Under this initiative, a total of 100 players were given ₹18-crore financial assistance.

He also expressed happiness that The Hindu - Sportstar has recognised Tamil Nadu as the best State for promoting sports in India. “This prestigious award acknowledges our dedication and efforts in nurturing athletic excellence,” he said.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru urged Mr. Udhayanidhi to establish a Sports University in Tiruchi. Minister for School Education and chairperson of the International Congress on Renaissance in Sports Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, MLAs, administrators, and faculty members of National College participated.

