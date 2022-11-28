Tamil Nadu CM’s gesture to National Hockey Team player

  1. EPaper
November 28, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated November 29, 2022 03:27 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K Stalin handing over an order for allotment of a free tenement to family members of Indian Team Hockey player S. Karthick at his residence in J.J.Nagar in Ariyalur district on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K Stalin on Monday called on family members of Indian Team Hockey player S.Karthick at his residence in J.J.Nagar and handed over an order for allotment of a tenement in the Kurumbanchavadi project area of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

The CM’s visit follows a representation made by the Karthick’s family to the State Government for sustained support to the player who was part of the National team that won Bronze medal at the Asia Cup Hockey Championship 2022 at Jakarta, Indonesia.

Last week, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque for ₹ 10 lakh to Karthick in Chennai, in recognition of the pride he had earned for Tamil Nadu, a press release said.

