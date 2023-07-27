Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hops on to Minister K. N. Nehru’s vehicle after his SUV’s tyre got punctured, near Tiruchi

July 27, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who was proceeding in his SUV to Thanjavur from Tiruchi on Thursday morning (July 27), had to alight midway and proceed in the vehicle of one of his Cabinet colleague after one of the tyres got punctured enroute causing anxious moments for security personnel briefly. The incident occurred near Thuvakudi bus stand on the outskirts of Tiruchi City.

After inaugurating the agricultural exhibition and free power supply scheme for farmers at the ‘Velaan Sangamam 2023’ event organised by the Agriculture-Farmers Welfare Department at the Care College of Engineering on the outskirts of Tiruchi, Mr. Stalin left for Thanjavur by road with heavy police escort and followed by some of the Cabinet colleagues and senior officials in separate vehicles.

The vehicle in which the Chief Minister was proceeding got punctured near the Thuvakudi bus stand at around 11.35 a.m. prompting the driver to slow down the vehicle and safely move towards one side before stopping.

The Chief Minister immediately alighted from his vehicle and boarded the vehicle in which Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru was following in the convoy and proceeded to Thanjavur to attend some functions. “The punctured tyre was replaced and the vehicle left for Thanjavur with police escort in about 20 minutes from the spot,” said police sources.

