Tamil Nadu Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam’s plea to CM

July 15, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to boycott the Opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru.

In a statement, the Sangam general secretary P.R.Pandian pointed out that it would be unfair on the part of Mr. Stalin to take part in the all-party meeting scheduled to take place at the State headquarters city of the Karnataka government which had refused to release water into Cauvery river and also adamant on pursuing the Mekedatu Dam project.

Participating at the meeting under these circumstances would be nothing but an act of demeaning Tamil Nadu Delta farmers by their own Chief Minister, he added.

CONNECT WITH US