HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam’s plea to CM

July 15, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to boycott the Opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru.

In a statement, the Sangam general secretary P.R.Pandian pointed out that it would be unfair on the part of Mr. Stalin to take part in the all-party meeting scheduled to take place at the State headquarters city of the Karnataka government which had refused to release water into Cauvery river and also adamant on pursuing the Mekedatu Dam project.

Participating at the meeting under these circumstances would be nothing but an act of demeaning Tamil Nadu Delta farmers by their own Chief Minister, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.