Tamil Nadu can be self-sufficient in water, say veteran PWD engineers

Tamil Nadu can become self-sufficient in water by harnessing rainwater, increasing its storage capacity, and also by diverting the surplus flow in the Cauvery to lakes and ponds in dry belts.

This was the crux of the arguments made by A. Veerappan, State Secretary, Tamil Nadu PWD Senior Engineers Association (TANSEA), at a seminar on “Water self-sufficient Tamil Nadu” hosted by the association here on Saturday.

“It is a misconception that Tamil Nadu is a water deficient State and it is regrettable that it is widely believed. The average annual rainfall in Tamil Nadu is 925 mm, which can yield about 1,800 tmc (thousand million cubic feet) of water. The State’s current water requirement is only about 1,260 tmc,” Mr. Veerappan, a former Special Chief Engineer of PWD, said.

However, the State had the capacity to store only 1,058 tmc. This could be increased by 300 tmc by desilting and deepening reservoirs, ponds, and lakes and construction of about 1,000 check dams, farm ponds, and other rainwater harvesting structures.

The State can gain an additional 250 tmc by desilting 85 reservoirs, including the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, Vaigai, Amaravathy and Pechiparai dams, 35,000-odd lakes, ponds, and kanmois under the control of the Water Resources and Rural Development departments.

Emphasising the importance of restoration of the full storage capacities of reservoirs in Mettur and other places, Mr. Veerappan said that this would not involve any expenditure for the government. On the other hand, it could bring in substantial revenue as contractors of the National Highways Authority of India, State Highways Department, and the construction industry would be willing to pay for the sediment excavated from the dams. Once, this is allowed, sand mining from rivers could be stopped.

The association, he said, had submitted 32 proposals to the government for effective utilisation of the water resources in State. This included a proposal to pump surplus waters from six places along the Cauvery to lakes and ponds in dry belts on 16 routes.

“Although this requires an investment of ₹36,500 crore, the proposal can be implemented in a phased manner. Tamil Nadu should fight for its rights to get due share of water from other States. At the same time, it should execute these plans,” Mr. Veerappan said.

R. Dhayala Kumar, Chief Engineer, WRD, Tiruchi Region, inaugurated the seminar. S. Sivakumar, Superintending Engineer, WRD, Middle Cauvery Basin Circle, made a presentation on irrigation development projects in Tiruchi region. R. Jayaprakasam, former Superintending Engineer, PWD, made a presentation on utilisation of surplus flow in Cauvery while M. Sekar. former Executive Engineer, PWD, made an analysis of the Grand Anicut Canal system. C. Kannappan and T.T. Shanmugavadivel, president and secretary, respectively, of TANSEA, Tiruchi, spoke.

