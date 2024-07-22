Tamil Maanila Congress submits petition against electricity tariff hike

Members of Tamil Manila Congress have submitted a petition to Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, opposing the recent electricity tariff hike.

The petitioners, led by Tiruchi urban district president N. Ravi and Tiruchi south district president D. Guna, said the higher tariff would put a severe financial strain on common people, small and medium-sized businesses, industries, and traders.

The petition urged the government to rethink its approach and focus on sustainable solutions for the State’s energy needs.

