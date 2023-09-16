ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil confederation conference to be held in Thanjavur

September 16, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The World Tamil Confederation will be holding a two-day special conference on Thamizhar Thonmai Varalaru at Thanjavur on September 23 and 24.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Saturday, Confederation president P. Nedumaran claimed that the similarities noted by the archaeologists in Sindhu and Adhichanallur and the recent excavations at Keezhadi denote that Tamil civilization was the oldest in the world.

Tamil Language experts, archaeologists and others will be participating in the two-day conference and would highlight the ancientness of the Tamil civilization, he added.

