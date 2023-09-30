Tamil Chamber of Commerce welcomes new tourism policy

September 30, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Chamber of Commerce (TCC) welcomed the Tamil Nadu New Tourism Policy 2023 announced by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on the eve of the World Tourism Day.

In a statement, TCC president Chozha Naachiar Rajasekar claimed that the new policy would pave the way for increased foreign tourist flow to Tamil Nadu and thereby help the State earn foreign exchange.

The State has a long coastal line, historical, spiritual, heritage, hill stations, cruise tourism and other tourism attractions. Providing industry status for tourism under the new policy and reimbursement of electricity charges would benefit the investors in tourism. The single window clearance, prioritisation of 12 kinds of tourism and introduction of incentive schemes could help exploit the tourism potential to a maximum extent, he said.

Meanwhile, a seminar on Tourism and Green Investments was held here on Friday as part of the week-long World Tourism Day Celebrations – 2023 organised by the Thanjavur Tourism Promotion Council.

Speakers at the seminar explained and highlighted the tourism potential and various means to tap the same successfully. Salient features of various schemes implemented by the governments for the promotion of tourism and tourism related activities were also explained by the speakers.

Later in the evening, a photography competition for the college students was held at the Thanjavur Museum premises, according to official sources.