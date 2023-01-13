ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Chamber of Commerce urges Stalin to build memorial for former Singapore PM

January 13, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Chamber of Commerce appealed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to set up a memorial for the late Singapore Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew at Mannargudi.

In a memorandum addressed to the Mr. Stalin, the Chamber president, Chozha Naachiyar Rajasekar pointed out that Lee Kuan Yew recognised Tamil as an official Language in Singapore. He was also instrumental in creating a conducive atmosphere for business and employment opportunities for Tamilians particularly those from the composite Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu in Singapore.

Hence, in order to appreciate and show gratitude on behalf of the Tamilians to the late Singapore Prime Minister for his contributions towards the upliftment of Tamilians in Singapore, the Executive Committee of the Tamil Chamber of Commerce exhorted the Chief Minister to construct a memorial for Lee Kuan Yew, the memorandum added.

