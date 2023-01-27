HamberMenu
Biography of Nemai Ghosh, documentary on sarod maestro launched

Both are the work of National Film Award winner, director Amshan Kumar

January 27, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Tamil translation of a book on famous Bengali cinematographer and dramatist Nemai Ghosh (1914-1988) and a documentary on sarod maestro Rajeev Taranath was launched in Tiruchi on Friday.

Co-hosted by Tiruchi Cine Forum, Readers’ Forum and Tiruchi Nataka Sabha, the evening began with an appreciation of Ghosh’s contribution to Tamil cinema. The book Nemai Ghosh – Puthuneri Kattiya Thirai Kalaignar is a translation of Sunipa Basu’s English biography on the iconic personality, done by National Film Award writer and director Amshan Kumar.

In his address, chief guest Rev. Fr. Amuthan Adigal said, “Nemai Ghosh was a multi-faceted personality who brought an artistic flair to Tamil cinema. Through advocacy and personal effort, he ensured the rights of film industry workers, which is highly commendable.”

The launch was followed by the screening of a documentary on sarod maestro Rajeev Taranath, directed by Mr. Kumar.

Mr. Taranath is the disciple of Ali Akbar Khan, and former professor at Regional Engineering College (now known as National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi), who is based out of Bengaluru. The documentary captures his life as an exponent of the Maihar-Alauddin Gharana.

