Tamil awareness programme for college students

February 16, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural and historical heritage was the focus of a day-long programme held at Jamal Mohamed College on Thursday, as part of a government initiative in collaboration with the Tamil Virtual Academy to raise awareness among the younger generation.

The programme titled ‘Maaperum Tamil Kanavu’ (inspired by Periyar’s words), was inaugurated by Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, and is part of a drive that will be held over 60 days in 100 colleges across Tamil Nadu from February to March this year, with at least 900 students participating in each institutional gathering.

In Thursday’s event, poet-writer Manushya Puthiran and orator Nandalala were the invited speakers. Mr. Manushya Puthiran spoke on the food revolution in Tamil Nadu and its impact on society, while Mr. Nandalala talked about science in Tamil culture.

Approximately 200 speakers were expected to deliver lectures on a wide variety of topics during the ongoing programme.

Stalls from various government bodies were also put up on the sidelines. Guidebooks on higher education and employment opportunities were distributed among the students.