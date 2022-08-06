Tiruchirapalli

Tamil aptitude workshops for school students

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI August 06, 2022 18:03 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 18:03 IST

Class XI students looking to improve their score in Tamil language can attend the weekly linguistic aptitude workshops being organised by District Central Library and its Readers’ Forum in Tiruchi.

Held in collaboration with the Kancheepuram-based District Institute of Education and Training, the workshops will start on August 13 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for girls and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for boys), and will be held every following Saturday on West Boulevard premises of the library.

The programme is open to Class XI students from government, government-aided and private schools. Those who complete the course successfully will be given monthly assistance of ₹1,500 by the government, according to a press release from the library.

To register, students must bring their school identity card, original and copies of their Aaadhar card, and their Class X Tamil text-book. Parents of registered candidates have to attend the course with their children. More details may be had by dialling 6383690730.

