Taluk-level committees formed to procure sugarcane from farmers for gift hampers

January 03, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the State government including sugarcane in the Pongal gift hampers to be distributed to eligible ration card holders and Sri Lankan Tamil families living in refugee camps, the district administration has constituted taluk-level committees comprising officials of the Agriculture and Cooperative departments to procure the sugarcane directly from farmers.

In Tiruchi district, 8,33,612 ration card holders are eligible for the gift hampers. The hampers will include one kg each of raw rice and sugar, a sugarcane and a cash gift of ₹1,000.

On Tuesday, District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar visited sugarcane fields at Thiruvalarsolai on the outskirts of the city to check the quality of the cane. He also interacted with the farmers of the village, where paneer karumbu is raised widely every year for the Pongal. festival

In a statement issued later, Mr. Kumar said the procurement of sugarcane would be recorded in the due format and payments would be directly credited to the accounts of the farmers. The taluk-level committees would procure sugarcane from farmers, and sugarcane growers in the respective taluks would be given priority in the procurement.

Catutioning farmers against being duped by middlemen, he urged them to be aware of the details of the officials engaged in the procurement process and through which cooperative society the procurement was being done in their villages. Senior officials of the Agriculture and Cooperatives departments accompanied the Collector.

Mr. Kumar announced that tokens to get the gift hampers were being distributed to eligible card holders in the district and the process would be completed by January 8. Distribution of the hampers through the ration shops would be done from January 9 to 13. Three hundred card holders would be given the hampers in each ration shop in a day. Ration card holders can receive the hampers on the time and date mentioned in the tokens.

Elaborate arrangements had been made for the smooth distribution of the hampers. Complaints, if any, regarding the gift hampers could be lodged with officials over the mobile phone numbers: 7338749030/ 7338749305, the Collector said.