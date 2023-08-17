‘Talks under way to open Japanese language school in Tiruchi’

August 17, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Working in Japan or for Japanese companies in offshore locations has become an increasingly attractive prospect for many Indian professionals, provided they know that country’s language. As more Japanese companies scout for young talent in Tamil Nadu, the State’s Tier II cities, which have a sizeable youth demographic, stand to benefit if they do their homework on the language front, say education experts.

“Many Japanese companies that were functioning out of China have shifted to India and Vietnam as a result of the recent trade tensions between China and United States. Young Indian workers, especially in technical fields, stand to gain if they become proficient in Japanese, as Indo-Japanese trade volume is expected to rise steadily,” V. Sivaraman, entrepreneur and co-chair, Education Panel, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Tiruchi zone, told The Hindu.

In order to qualify, non-native aspirants are required to clear the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), organised by Japan Foundation and Japan Educational Exchanges and Services.

Mr. Sivaraman said that talks were under way to open a Tiruchi chapter of ABK-AOTS Dosokai Centre, the oldest Japanese language school in southern India, based out of Chennai, to conduct JLPT coaching.

“Colleges in Namakkal, Erode and Karur have already started teaching their students Japanese to prepare them for employment, but Tiruchi’s institutions are lagging behind,” he said. “Whether they travel to Japan or work in businesses under Japanese management elsewhere, being fluent in the language will be an advantage.”

Private study centres in Karur coach candidates for JLPT across a wide age group. “Our youngest students are from Class 6, and go on up to young professionals in their 20s. Fluency in Tamil makes it easier for candidates to pick up Japanese because of similarities between the two languages,” said S. Nandakumar, a Japanese teacher from Karur, who has taught around 500 students in the past five years.

Knowing Japanese is a definite plus while working in Japan, said V. Jayashree, 28, a Tiruchi-based software professional who is on a year-long deputation in Tokyo.

Having learned Japanese through online courses and company-provided training, Ms. Jayashree said, “Hands-free translation services are widely available in Japan’s public places, thanks to digital technology. But onsite workers who are coming here on short-term contracts, will adjust better to the local ways if they know how to communicate in Japanese.”