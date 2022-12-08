Talks over land acquisition for bypass road end in stalemate

December 08, 2022 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Peace talks held at the Revenue Divisional Office, Thanjavur, over the acquisition of agricultural lands for the Thiruvaiyaru by-pass road project in Thiruvaiyaur belt ended in a stalemate on Thursday.

The ‘peace talk’ as directed by the District Administration was chaired by the Thanjavur RDO, M. Ranjith.

While the officials claimed that the lands required for building the road were acquired as per the law, the farmers led by Thirupoonthuruthi Sugumaran, a progressive farmer, who were opposing the project since its announcement countered the official claim by pointing out that the acquisition was carried out by the officialdom through an outdated law enacted in the year 1956 and not as per the recent one enacted by the Central government.

However, the Highways Department officials said that they had taken up the work only after the lands acquired as per law by the Revenue Department were handed over to them.

After hearing both the contentions, the RDO assured adequate compensation would be provided to the land owners and directed the Highways Department not to carry out any work until the harvest of the standing ‘samba’ crop was completed by February next year.

Unconvinced by the RDO’s assurance, the farmers refused to sign the meeting minutes book and walked out after submitting a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin stating that they were not interested to forego their rights over their land as the officials were not following the acts and rules that were in force relating to the land acquisition process.

