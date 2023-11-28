Talks on to promote meat processing, banana value addition in Tiruchi: Minister

November 28, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa on Tuesday indicated that talks were on with a “big group” to promote meat processing and banana value addition on a largescale in Tiruchi-Thanjavur region.

“I cannot divulge more details at this stage but the initiative will fructify soon,” he said.

He was speaking at an interactive session with industry representatives of the city during the District Investment Conclave organised ahead of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024 to be held in January in Chennai.

“We are making efforts to promote industrial growth in Tiruchi region and southern districts. Efforts are on to promote agro based industry in the Cauvery delta as it is a protected agricultural zone. After the GIM, there will be a big growth in these regions as Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is keen on ensuring equitable and decentralised growth,” Mr. Rajaa said.

Flight services to Thanjavur will begin soon, he added.

Mr. Rajaa disclosed that he had met the Defence Secretary recently and emphasised the need to foster and strengthen the Aerospace and Defence corridor in the State. “He had made a few suggestions and we are working on it,” he said and added that he had pressed for strengthening the Ordnance Factory in Tiruchi too.

Tiruchi had good infrastructure and a new terminal at the airport was set to be opened soon. A TIDEL Park and trade centre would be established in the city in the near future, he said and called upon entrepreneurs to highlight Tamil Nadu’s strengths to catch the eye of investors. “Unlike other States there is policy continuity here, which is important for investors to stay invested here,” he said.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozh, said the GIM 2024 would provide good exposure for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) of the State, including those from Tiruchi, on future growth prospects.

Underlining the scope for industrial development in Tiruchi, Mr .Poyyamozhi said land and water were available in abundance in Tiruchi, especially between Tiruverumbur and Pudukottai highway.

Industries Secretary V. Arun Roy said the GIM was not only meant to attract investments to the State by big industries. It was a meet for local business, MSMEs and start-ups as well. There were 24 sessions covering various topics and the meet would draw up the road map for future growth.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said Tiruchi district had been fixed a target of attracting ₹1,500 crore of investments in the run up to GIM and agreements had been signed for investments exceeding the target. Consequently, the target had now been revised to ₹1,600 crore. There was good scope for promoting industries in the food processing sector and MSMEs to diversify into the defence sector.

