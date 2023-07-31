Talipot in full bloom spotted in Tiruchi suburb

July 31, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

A talipot palm (Corypha umbraculifera), spotted at the junction between K.K. Nagar and Panjappur bypass road in Tiruchi is attracting attention for its unique blossoming stage (inflorescence).

Typically native to southern India and Sri Lanka, the talipot palm (also referred to as kondai panaii in Tamil), is known to be among the largest of its kind.

The monocarpic tree could live as long as 60-75 years before it flowers, bears fruit, and then dies.

“The talipot palm’s flowering is related to the solar cycle, and will begin only when the requisite amount of sunlight has been absorbed by the plant. This makes it a valuable gauge for a healthy environment and ecosystem,” A. Aslam, associate professor, Department of Botany, Jamal Mohamed College, told The Hindu.

Though the palm has not been measured, these trees can grow upwards of 24 metres in height, and have a girth of three to four feet. The flowers themselves are borne on a panicle (branched cluster) from the centre of the fan-shaped leaves at the top of the trunk.

“The number of seeds can go up to 500 per tree depending on the size of the inflorescence,” said Mr. Aslam.

The ripening of the golden blooms is accompanied by a loud noise and the diffusion of a malodorous smell.

Botanists say it can take anywhere between 30 to 80 years for this palm to bloom, and following pollination, a further year for the fruits to mature.

“Dried leaves of this palm were once used to record scriptures. As the talipot palm is more likely to grow in the wild and its wood has little commercial value, it has been left undisturbed by human intervention. They are commonly found in sacred groves, and perish naturally,” said Mr. Aslam.