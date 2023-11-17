HamberMenu
Take the fruits of higher education to the villages, says Central varsity V-C

November 17, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

M. Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Tamil Nadu, stressed on the need to take higher education beyond the confines of the institution.

Delivering the presidential address at the National Education Day events organised by the Department of Education, CUTN, on the Neelakudi campus near Tiruvarur on Friday, Professor Krishnan said that education was respected only when its output was taken to the villages for their development.

Drawing inspiration from Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, he urged the audience to respect culture, tradition, and the knowledge passed on to them by the previous generation. Highlighting the Indian knowledge system, the Vice-Chancellor referred to the Tanjore dolls, illustrating the lesson that “no matter how unfavourable a situation you are in was, you will not be down forever; you will rise again.”

Delivering the keynote address, P. Sivakumar, head of the Department of Education, Alagappa University, highlighted the significant contribution of the country’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in the fields of primary, secondary and tertiary education. Professor Sivakumar stressed on the importance of knowledge coupled with good attitude and its application for betterment of society.

