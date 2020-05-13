‘Take steps to invigorate manufacturing sector’

While anticipating a change for the better in the wake of appointment of a high-level committee by the State government under the Chairmanship of former RBI Governor C. Rangarajan to assess the impact of pandemic on the economy, there were calls for steps to invigorate manufacturing sector at the earliest.

Though some MSME units re-started operations earlier this month, workers have not been able to turn up due to the lockdown restrictions. Most of the units have not opened due to various constraints.

Having conveyed to the Central and State governments their plight caused by the slump in orders from BHEL several times in recent years, the already struggling member units of BHEL Small Industries Association (BHELSIA) and Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) that have been hit the hard by the pandemic eagerly expect the high-level committee to come out with short-term and long-term solutions for their revival.

Requesting for representation of various MSME associations from Tamil Nadu for arriving at remedial measures, president of BHELSIA Rajappa Rajkumar, in a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, called for formulating an interim and immediate solution to ensure survival of units that were in a critical situation, alongside addressing long-term issues for steady growth of MSME sector.

As an association with 450 MSME units employing around 40,000 persons, BHELSIA will be able to play a vital role in the committee for revival of the MSME sector, he said mooting formation of a separate committee to take care of interest of MSME sector immediately for preparing a comprehensive report in a week.

TIDITSSIA

Appreciating the government for dealing well with the unprecedented pandemic, the president of TIDITSSIA R. Ilango said in his letter to the Chief Minister that the industrial fraternity will be grateful if a representative of the Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association is included in the high-level committee.

‘We feel our opinion and suggestions in formulating relief packages to MSME will be very helpful to all concerned,’ Mr. Ilango said.