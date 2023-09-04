Take steps to improve admissions in govt. schools, Karaikal Collector urges teachers

September 04, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KARAIKAL

Karaikal Collector A. Kulothungan on Monday conducted inspections at Government schools and urged the teachers to take active steps in creating awareness to improve admissions of students in the next academic year.

Mr. Kulothungan inspected the Government Middle School at Ponbethy in Karaikal. He examined the drinking water facilities and classroom infrastructure in the school. During the interaction, teachers and students demanded for an additional sanitary complex in the school. He directed the officials to chalk out a plan to construct additional toilets.

He also urged the teachers to take steps to improve the admissions of students in Government schools. He also asked the teachers to conduct parents meetings twice a month to ensure that they are informed about the progress of their children.

At Karmaveerar Kamarajar Government High School at Kurumbagaram, he inspected the centralised kitchen where food is prepared for nearly 2,000 students and transported to 13 schools. He said the infrastructure of the centralised kitchen would be expanded and directed the employees to ensure the cleanliness of the premises and the quality of food served to the students.

He also added that steps are underway to fill the vacancies in the school education department at the earliest.

