‘Take precautionary measures at police recruit school’

Inspector General of Police, Training, Chennai, M. C. Sarangan on Monday inspected the Permanent Police Recruit School campus at Anna Nagar on the outskirts of the city where Women Recruit Police Constables were undergoing training and instructed the officers to take all precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic.

As many as 345 Women Recruit Police Constables from Tirunelveli, Theni, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi districts are undergoing seven-month training at the school from June 1.

Addressing the women recruits, Mr. Sarangan asked them to develop their physical and intellectual abilities through parade, games, yoga and law classes. He advised them to treat the general public kindly and render best service to them once inducted into the force.

The IG explained about the precautionary measures to be taken in the wake of spread of COVID-19 pandemic and instructed them to follow all instructions issued in this regard. He distributed protective kits such as masks, gloves made of cotton and rubber to the Women Recruit Police Constables as well as to the workers at the recruit school, a press release said.