Take legal recourse if Karnataka refuses to release water, say farmers

August 12, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

V. Venkatasubramanian

Delta farmers have urged the State government to initiate contempt proceedings if the Karnataka government remains firm on its stand of not releasing water from its dams across the Cauvery despite the direction issued by Cauvery Water Management Authority.

Karnataka’s unwillingness to share the available water with the lower riparian State reflects the fact that it treats the Cauvery just as a flood drain, they said and wanted CWMA to exercise its powers to ensure that its orders/directions were complied by the upper riparian State.

If the Authority prefers to remain content with issuing directions, then the next option is to knock at the door of the Supreme Court to find a solution to the crisis by filing a contempt of court proceedings against the Karnataka government, they said.

Urging the States involved in the dispute to consider the issue as the lifeline of the farming community in the entire Cauvery Basin, G. Sethuraman, president, Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, Tiruvarur, Sridhar of Meenambanallur, Thirukuvalai taluk, Nagapattinam district, and “Cauvery” Dhanapalan of Keevalur, Nagapattinam district, called upon the Tamil Nadu government to approach the apex court as early as possible so as to get firm directions to avoid cropping up of similar situation during distress years, if any, to crop in future.

Arupathi P. Kalyanam, general secretary, Federation of Farmers Associations in Delta Districts, said the Tamil Nadu government should come up with a white paper on the current situation in delta districts caused due to non-release of water by the Karnataka government as per the monthly schedule of water release.

