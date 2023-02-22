Take inspirations from exemplary scientists: German Consul General

February 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Consul General of Germany Madam Michaela Kuchler has called upon young scientists from India and Germany to take inspiration from exemplary scientists in these countries whose pathbreaking research has resulted in novel products for human welfare.

She made this call to students at the SASTRA Deemed University here on Wednesday while inaugurating the Indo-German Workshop on ‘Biofabrication: Emerging Biomaterials, Machines and Digital Tools’ (IGBMDT).

The three-day workshop, jointly organised by SASTRA and Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, was funded by the Indo-German Science and Technology Centre. It has brought 12 experts from Germany and 11 Indian scientists to discuss emerging technologies in the realm of 3D printing for efficient structural and functional regeneration of organs.

The elite panel of speakers drawn from academia and industry include scientists from TU Dresden, the University of Cologne, the University of Freiburg, Reutlingen University, Fraunhofer Institute of Laser Technology, Aachen, University of Wuerzburg, TU Darmstadt, TU Munich, Ruhr University Bochum, Fibrothelium, Aachen, IIT Delhi, Wipro 3D, Cellink, DSS Imagetech, Next Big Innovation Labs, CTARS and SASTRA.

The workshop will have panel discussions on key issues that need attention for realising the clinical potential of biofabrication strategies apart from providing the participants with hands-on training on 3D bioprinting basics.

The workshop aims to provide a scientific platform for fruitful networking among the researchers from both countries and establish collaborations that integrate the complementary expertise from both the countries.

The Consul-General released a publication of abstracts and the first copy was received by Saquib Shaikh, Scientific Officer, Indo-German Science and Technology Centre. Convener of the workshop, S. Swaminathan, Dean, Planning & Development and Director, ABCDE Innovation Centre at SASTRA, welcomed the gathering and also gave an overview of the workshop. Co-convenor of the event, Jochen Salber of Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, proposed a vote of thanks.