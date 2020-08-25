Take immediate steps to reopen Gandhi Market, say traders

TIRUCHI

25 August 2020 23:27 IST

Threaten to launch hunger stir

Expressing concern over the hardships faced by traders due to sporadic rainfall in the absence of basic infrastructure at the temporary vegetable market at G. Corner grounds, a section of the community has reiterated its plea to the district administration to take steps to reopen Gandhi Market in the city.

“Traders do not even have a place to take shelter from the rain at the temporary market at G. Corner. They have to brave the rain to continue the trade as they cannot leave the shops unattended. The ground gets inundated and temporary stalls have to function amidst the slush. So far, no basic amenity has been created at the temporary market by the authorities. With the monsoon season ahead, the situation will only turn worse at the temporary market,” said M.K. Kamalakannan, president, Gandhi Market Vyabarigal Munnetra Sangam, in a statement.

Calling for steps to reopen the market in view of the hardships faced by traders, Mr. Kamalakannan urged the Collector to take steps to vacate the interim injunction granted by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against the opening the Gandhi Market recently while hearing a public interest petition.

“The Gandhi Market has remained shut for 170 days raising a question mark over the livelihood of thousands of traders and labourers. Besides vegetable, fruits and flower wholesale and retail traders, a large number of small businesses selling various commodities in and around the market have remained closed. All these traders have been reduced to penury,” Mr. Kamalakannan said.

If the district administration failed to take steps to get the Gandhi Market opened by having the interim order vacated, traders would have no option but to launch a hunger stir after surrendering their ration cards, he added.