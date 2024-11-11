 />
Tailors stage protest demanding welfare assistance

Published - November 11, 2024 06:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Thaiyil Thozhilalar Sangam staged a protest near the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Thaiyil Thozhilalar Sangam staged a protest near the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. Selva Muthu Kumar

 

The Tamil Nadu Thaiyil Thozhilalar Munnetra Sangam staged a protest near the Collector’s office in Tiruchi on Monday urging the State government to sanction welfare assistance to tailors. 

The sangam, comprised tailors from the district, demanded that the process of registering for the pension from the Tamil Nadu Worker’s Welfare Board be made easier while demanding a raise in the pension to ₹5,000. 

They demanded house site pattas for those registered under the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board at the earliest.

“We have reiterated these petitions for the past five years, but to no avail, and so we staged a protest to raise awareness about the plight of tailors so that we may receive assistance from the government,” said A. Shakeel Ahmed, State secretary, Tamil Nadu Thaiyil Thozhilalar Munnetra Sangam. 

