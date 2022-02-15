Tailors in Tiruchi await revival of market for school uniform

Many sellers and dealers of school uniforms have not placed new orders as unsold stock has piled up at their stores in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

February 15, 2022 16:36 IST

Many have switched over to making wedding wear to compensate losses

A fortnight after schools reopened in the city, tailors are hoping for the return of what used to be a booming business before outbreak of the pandemic -- stitching of school uniform.

The lockdown and closure of most educational institutions for almost two years have taken a toll on the tailoring sector, with many shops switching over to other attire such as bridal and wedding wear to make up for the losses.

“There was a time when schools booked tailors exclusively for stitching uniform. We made at least 200-300 sets of school uniforms per tailor during the peak season. But the lockdown put an end to that. Many of us have shifted to stitching wedding collections because they have a steady demand,” a veteran tailor from P. Raja Megalai Wedding Blouse told T he Hindu.

After a dismal showing in the last two years, things are looking up for Vijay Process, a large tailoring unit that makes uniforms for at least 90 schools in the region. “We are getting queries from parents. We have 25 tailors and a full-fledged team to take care of sales. We have been gearing up for school reopenings for several weeks now,” said K. Ganesan, proprietor of the unit.

Some of the more enterprising tailors have gone online to widen their customer base and they have started offering 24-hour delivery to stay ahead.

“The lockdown has been difficult for the tailoring sector because premises have to be maintained and the staff have to be paid even though the orders are lesser than before. After I noticed that e-commerce sites were taking away our business, I too decided to go online, and now I have customers from outside Tiruchi. Usually only those in a rush to get their clothes ready approach us because we promise delivery within 24 hours,” said Priya Govindaraj of Samuthrika Sthri Boutique and Tailoring.

The charges for uniforms (including shoes and satchels) are usually a part of the total fee invoiced by the schools, with many of the exclusive private institutions insisting on a complete wardrobe update every academic year. “With irregular reopening of schools in the past year, many parents are still weighing their options and waiting to see until the new academic year if the uniforms need to be stitched at all,” said Gomathi Selvakumar of Shrie G Salwars and Sarees.