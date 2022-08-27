Tailoring training

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Women’s Studies of Bharathidasan University will conduct a month-long training programme on tailoring starting September 1.

There will be no age or minimum educational qualification for undergoing the training. Tailors without certificates and those without any experience can undergo the training.

The training will be conducted in three two-hour sessions in forenoon and afternoon batches in a day. Participants can also undergo short-term training in other fields such as embroidery, kundan jewel-making, handicrafts and producing millet based food products, according to a varsity press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those interested can contact the Director, Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai campus, in the city. For more details, dial 9842773237.