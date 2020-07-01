Tailor arrested for murder of senior citizen

THANJAVUR

The Nachiarkovil police have arrested a local tailor for the murder of a 68-year-old man on Tuesday night.

Police said Saravanan, 48, rented one of the shops owned by Abhinav Theertha Mutt at Nachiyarkovil for his tailoring business. Gopalan, 68, who was a manager in the mutt, was in charge of the shops. Since the tenants, including Saravanan, did not pay rent for months, the mutt initiated legal proceedings and got an order in its favour.

While most of the tenants vacated the shops, Saravanan insisted that he be allowed to carry on his business.

Perceiving that Gopalan was instrumental for termination of his tenancy, he came to the senior citizen’s house around 7 p.m. on Tuesday and picked up a wordy duel with him. During the altercation, he suddenly whipped out a knife and attacked the elderly man.

Gopalan was declared dead on arrival at Government District Headquarters Hospital at Kumbakonam. Saravanan was subsequently arrested by police.