Tail-end wall across the Kollidam to prevent seawater intrusion

It will come up between Thirukazhipalai in Cuddalore district and Alakudi in Mayiladuthurai

The Department of Water Resources has planned to build a ‘tail-end wall’ across Kollidam river to arrest sea water intrusion between Thirukazhipalai in Cuddalore district and Alakudi in Mayiladuthurai district.

The wall is proposed to be built across the river at a distance of about eight km away from the Bay of Bengal. The left bank of the proposed structure will be in Thirukazhipalai village of Chidambaram taluk in Cuddalore district and the right bank in Alakudi of Sirkali Taluk in Mayiladuthurai district.

The policy note of the Water Resources Department tabled in the Assembly recently said that the wall will prevent seawater flowing into the river and will ensure fresh water availability for residents and livestock. Some agricultural land is also likely to benefit from the project.

Also, the impounded water through the barrier wall is likely to help change the character of saline water gradually. It will enrich groundwater and freshwater will be provided to 67 village panchayats, the note said.

Administrative sanction was accorded for surveying and levelling works, including subsoil investigation, at an estimate of ₹94.52 lakh. The subsoil investigation has been completed under water and land. The collected soil samples were handed over to the Soil Mechanics and Research Laboratory at Taramani in Chennai for tests. Collection of field particulars and observation of drain discharge particulars are in progress.

New regulator

The department has also planned to build a new regulator across the Kollidam river downstream the existing regulator at Anaikarai (Lower Anicut). The proposed site of the regulator is located downstream of the Lower Anicut across the northern and southern arms of Kollidam at Vembukudi on the left bank of Kollidam in Udayarpalayam taluk of Ariyalur district and the right bank in Vinayagantheru in Thiruvidaimarudhur taluk of Thanjavur district.

The estimated water storage capacity of the regulator would be about 200 million cubic feet. With three anticipated fillings a year, about 600 mcft could be stored at the regulator. The new regulator will ensure proper irrigation for 30,352 hectares through seven branch channels. Further, since it is proposed to increase the height of shutters by two feet, more quantum of water can be diverted to Veeranam tank which supplies drinking water to Chennai.

Administrative sanction for surveying, levelling and soil investigation works was given at an estimate of ₹1.01 crore and the investigation has been completed and the Detailed Project Report is being prepared.