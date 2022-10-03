Tahsildar of Marungapuri held on graft charge

ADVERTISEMENT

The tahsildar of Marungapuri in the district was arrested on graft charge by officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday.

According to DVAC sources, S. Lakshmi (56), the tahsildar, had allegedly demanded ₹30,000 from N. Subramanian, a farmer of Manjampatti in Marugapuri taluk, for desisting from initiating criminal proceedings against him for pruning the branches of a tree that stood close to his agricultural land. Mr. Subramanian had claimed to have pruned the branches to ensure that they did not touch the overhead power line. On coming to know this, Ms. Lakshmi had demanded the bribe and subsequently reduced the demand to ₹10,000. Mr. Subramanian, however, preferred a complaint with the DVAC.

Acting on his complaint, DVAC officials laid a trap and arrested the tahsildar while she accepted the money on Monday.