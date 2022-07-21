Tiruchirapalli

Tahsildar held on graft charge

Special Correspondent KARUR July 21, 2022 18:05 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 20:06 IST

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested M. Rajasekaran, 47, Tahsildar, Aravakurichi, on the charge of demanding and accepting bribe for issuing a legal heir certificate.

According to sources, Palanisamy, 67, of Chinna Dharapuram applied for a legal heir certificate online a few weeks ago based on the death of his father in 1992 and his mother in 2006. To issue the certificate, the Tahsildar allegedly demanded ₹30,000 as bribe. After negotiation, he agreed to process the file for ₹10,000.

Mr. Palaniswamy, who was reluctant to pay the bribe, lodged a complaint with DVAC officials in Karur, who laid a trap. They arrested Rajasekaran when he received the bribe through his driver.

