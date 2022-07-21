Tahsildar held on graft charge
Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested M. Rajasekaran, 47, Tahsildar, Aravakurichi, on the charge of demanding and accepting bribe for issuing a legal heir certificate.
According to sources, Palanisamy, 67, of Chinna Dharapuram applied for a legal heir certificate online a few weeks ago based on the death of his father in 1992 and his mother in 2006. To issue the certificate, the Tahsildar allegedly demanded ₹30,000 as bribe. After negotiation, he agreed to process the file for ₹10,000.
Mr. Palaniswamy, who was reluctant to pay the bribe, lodged a complaint with DVAC officials in Karur, who laid a trap. They arrested Rajasearan when he received the bribe through his driver.
